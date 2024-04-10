Nantwich Town stadium to host Andrew Scoffin Memorial Match

Nantwich Town are happy to announce that the Swansway Stadium will this year play host to the annual Andrew Scoffin Memorial Match.
First taking place in 2021, it is dedicated to Andrew, a lifelong Crewe Alex fan and former stadium announcer at Gresty Road, who passed away from cancer earlier that year.
The match has previously been hosted at the Alex but the Dabbers are proud to be able to step in and help this year.
Raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the unique element of this game is that you can play in it by donating to the charity.
A £2 donation enters you into the draw to be one of the 44 players who takes part.
If you are chosen, you then will need to donate £20 the night before the game. Any donations are welcome, not just from those who want to play in the game.
The Swansway Stadium will be open from midday to 6pm on the 28th, with kick-off predicted to be around 1.30-2pm. The bar will be open until 6pm but no later due to a private function at the ground.
Spectators are welcome, entry will be free but again any donations in lieu of a ticket price would be appreciated.
The JustGiving link for the Andrew Scoffin Memorial Match is HERE.
