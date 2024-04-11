The A500 between Nantwich and Shavington is set for major surfacing works this summer.

Motorists are being warned of road closures and disruption between July and September on the main route connecting Nantwich and Crewe to the M6 motorway.

Cheshire East Council is receiving an additional £110 million of Government funding for highway maintenance repairs between 2023 and 2034, as part of the Network North Programme.

And the A500 between Cheerbrook roundabout and Meremoor Roundabout is one of the first five projects identified by the authority for immediate works.

The council says carriageway surfacing improvement works will take place on both carriageways, scheduled for July to September this year.

Many parts of this section of the A500 dual carriageway are currently suffering from potholes and worn out surfacing.

Other road schemes identified are in Wilmslow and Macclesfield.

The authority was required by the Department of Transport to publish the road schemes that would receive the first pot of funding.

CEC says it will be using “lock chip” in surface dressing treatments to prolong the life of the new surface.

But there is a warning that the work will involve a road closure.

A CEC spokesperson said: “For the safety of our workforce and members of the public, it will be necessary for a road closure to be in place during these works.

“Within each scheme closure we will look to undertake additional ancillary improvements including sign and line refreshing, gully emptying, road traffic collision repairs, litter picking, green maintenance and active travel improvements.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why this Government is getting on with delivering our plan to invest £910 million in the West Midlands as part of the biggest ever funding increase for local road improvements, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.

“Alongside this unprecedented funding, which is already being used to improve local roads, we’re making sure residents can hold their local authority to account and see for themselves how the investment will be spent to improve local roads for years to come.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s very encouraging to see so many local authorities quickly setting out how they’ll use the first tranche of the Government’s reallocated HS2 funding to improve their roads.

“Drivers will be pleased to see potholes fixed and roads resurfaced, especially as our research shows the poor state of local carriageways is their number-one concern.

“We hope councils will also use this extra money to carry out vital surface dressing work which helps prevent cracking in the cold winter months by sealing roads against water ingress.

“The prime time for this life-extending work is between April and September, so time is of the essence.”