Nantwich outdoor brine pool to open for new season on April 20

Nantwich’s famous outdoor brine pool will be opening for the 2024 season on April 20.

The pool at Nantwich Leisure Centre – believed to the only inland brine pool left in the UK – is a popular draw for many in the region.

Everybody Leisure members will be able to book eight days in advance from Friday 12th April, and seven days in advance for non members.

To secure a session at the outdoor pool, visit the ‘Ticketed Activities’ section of the Everybody booking site here.

A spokesperson for EBL said: “We are excited to welcome everyone for a swim in our outdoor brine pool this season!”

The outdoor pool first opened to the public on 1st July 1935.

The pool water temperature is now maintained at 74 degrees F and through solar gain is usually much warmer.

“Some of our older customers still reminisce about their school days at the pool, when they claim the water was only just above freezing point and they happily swam in it!”