Kinky Boots by CAMS to hit Crewe Lyceum stage

Kinky Boots is set to hit the stage at The Lyceum next Wednesday, writes Claire Faulkner.

And the members of Crewe Amateur Musical Society welcomed a very special visitor this week at one of their rehearsals.

Steve Pateman is the real life Charlie Price on who the musical and film was based on, and he visited the group to show support and watch the rehearsal.

Wearing thigh high red boots, Steve told the members of CAMS he was pleased to be there and wished them well with their production.

Steve shared stories about his time working in the shoe factory and the inspirations behind the characters.

And he told the group to enjoy their time on stage and wished them well by telling them ‘break a heel’ before their rehearsal.

Sean Clark-Wilkinson, who will be playing Charlie, said: “I never thought I would ever meet someone I was playing on stage” and that it was an honour to meet him.

After the rehearsal, Steve spent time talking with the performers and spoke to the group saying how much he had enjoyed the show and that he would try to come at see it at The Lyceum.

Whilst watching the rehearsal, Steve said it was incredible the show and film had come from him making a business decision all those years ago, and that the film and musical still inspires people to be themselves is just wonderful.

Kinky Boots is showing at The Lyceum from April 17-20 and tickets are selling fast.