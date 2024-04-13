2 days ago
Crewe Gang Show returns to Crewe Lyceum in May

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 13, 2024
Scouts - Crewe Gang Show Rehearsal Pic 2024

More than 70 scouts from across South Cheshire will star in the Crewe Gang Show perform at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre from May 1-4.

The bi-annual variety performance, a tradition since 1938, promises an evening of entertainment and talent featuring Scouts from South West Cheshire.

For the past five months, Scouts have been rehearsing and crafting a show that celebrates their talents and the spirit of camaraderie.

Rehearsals have been taking place at Malbank School and around one third of the cast are from Nantwich and Willaston.

From lively musical numbers to captivating sketches, the Crewe Gang Show is a showcase of youthful exuberance and creativity.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Crewe Gang Show to the stage of the Crewe Lyceum Theatre,” said Craig Chaplow, Show producer.

“It’s been an incredible journey watching these talented Scouts come together to put on a show that truly reflects the spirit of our community.”

Tickets for the Crewe Gang Show are on sale and can be purchased through the Crewe Lyceum Theatre box office.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://crewegangshow.org/ or contact the Crewe Lyceum Theatre box office at 03433 100050.

