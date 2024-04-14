Crewe Regional Sunday league and cup round up

George & Dragon advanced to the semi-final of the Premier Division Cup after a convincing 5-0 victory over Sandbach Town.
Zac Billinge netted a hat-trick and the other scorers were Matthew Birchall and Jordan Johnson.
In the semi-final of the Division One Cup, White Horse seemed to be heading for the final as they led 0-2 approaching half time with goals from Zak Saadouni and Kyle Gregory.
A good chance to make it 0-3 was missed, and Ruskin Park gave themselves some hope of a comeback when they made it 1-2 with the last kick off the first half.
That goal proved to be crucial, and Ruskin Park went on to win the game 4-2 with goals from Brandon Palin (2) and Evan Jones (2).
Raven Salvador are through to the semi-final of the Division One Cup after beating Princes Feathers 10-3.
The score was just 3-1 at half-time.
For Raven Salvador, Danny Cooper, Kevin Mbuti and Arun Rowlands all scored twice, with the other goals coming from Jack Gilbert, Sam Jones, Owe Porter, and Curtis Rodgers.
Alex Wilson, Darren Fox, and Adam Pickering netted for the visitors.
The semi-final between Raven Salvador and Cheshire Cat will take place on Wednesday 24th April.
In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, Betley beat Winsford Over 3-1, with two goals from Keiron Duckers, one of which was a penalty kick, and one from Dan Lomas.
Jamie Rice netted for the visitors.
