LETTER: Ban retail developments outside town centre

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 14, 2024
grand junction retail park - google street view

Dear Editor,
Ban retail developments outside Town Centre. #CreweFirst says that Cheshire East should ban any new, out of town centre, major shopping developments in Crewe.

There is now a huge gaping hole in Crewe Town Centre where the, doomed from the start, #RoyalArcade development, was planned to go.

That is where new retail development should be directed to locate.

If something is not done soon Crewe Town Centre will die completely. There is now, sadly, little in the town centre to entice anyone to come and shop there.

Major retailers have been leaving on a regular basis for several years.

The Grand Junction Retail Park in Earle Street, Crewe has become the alternative town centre (and no car park charges), but that has major access problems at peak times.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First, People Before Politics

