LETTER: Excellent job on “the Promenade” in Nantwich

Dear Editor,

It has taken a while but the Borough Council have done an excellent job in restoring and improving ‘the Promenade’ – that area of paving overlooking the old mill race, opposite the Castle Court flats on Waterlode, near the footway to Mill Island.

The paviours had been distorted and disturbed by tree roots. The area was unsightly and dangerous for pedestrians.

Now the trees are fenced in small enclosures and the paving is back in place and safe for passers-by and those who just want to stand and stare for a few moments. Visit and see for yourself!

Congratulations to Cheshire East Council and to the skilled team that worked on this project.

And congratulations, as well, to Councillors Arthur Moran and Anna Burton, who took a special interest in the restoration and encouraged the Highways Department of Cheshire East Council to carry out this work for the benefit of Nantwich.

Regards

Riddell Graham