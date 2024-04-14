4 hours ago
Nantwich Town play off hopes dealt blow in 1-0 defeat to Newcastle
3 days ago
HS2 money to fund major A500 surfacing between Nantwich and M6
3 days ago
Nantwich woman arrested and charged on drink driving offence
3 days ago
Nantwich outdoor brine pool to open for new season on April 20
3 days ago
Ceramic work of Nantwich artist shortlisted for prestigious show
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Excellent job on “the Promenade” in Nantwich

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 14, 2024
Promenade Nantwich

Dear Editor,
It has taken a while but the Borough Council have done an excellent job in restoring and improving ‘the Promenade’ – that area of paving overlooking the old mill race, opposite the Castle Court flats on Waterlode, near the footway to Mill Island.

The paviours had been distorted and disturbed by tree roots. The area was unsightly and dangerous for pedestrians.

Now the trees are fenced in small enclosures and the paving is back in place and safe for passers-by and those who just want to stand and stare for a few moments. Visit and see for yourself!

Congratulations to Cheshire East Council and to the skilled team that worked on this project.

And congratulations, as well, to Councillors Arthur Moran and Anna Burton, who took a special interest in the restoration and encouraged the Highways Department of Cheshire East Council to carry out this work for the benefit of Nantwich.

Regards

Riddell Graham

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.