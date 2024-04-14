Nantwich charity runner trains for four marathons in 24 hours

A Nantwich dad is in a gruelling training regime to try and complete four marathons in 24 hours in aid of Cancer Research, writes Jonathan White.

Paul Dean, a teaching assistant, has previously raised thousands of pounds for charities by running 10 marathons in 10 days and a 24-hour running challenge.

In 2022, Paul started his first 24-hour epic run at Holyhead in Anglesey and finished a day later in Nantwich.

He ran an incredible 93.3 miles – the equivalent of more than 3.5 marathons – of the total distance of 108 miles.

His route included two car journeys so he could catch up time to run alongside supporters and to make it to Nantwich in a day.

Later this year, for his second 24-hour run, the 43-year-old will attempt to cover a similar distance.

He will aim to run 104.9 miles, the equivalent of four marathons, in a day.

Starting from 6pm on Friday June 21, Paul aims to complete a 4.5-mile loop circuit, around the streets of Willaston and Wistaston, every hour up to 5pm the following day.

He will then run a slightly shorter final hour and end his mammoth effort on Saturday June 22 at the Wickstead Arms pub in the centre of Nantwich.

Paul is running to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his father David and friends Sheetal, Andy, Will, and Mark, who all passed away from cancer.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s largest charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

Paul said: “I felt obliged to have another go at the challenge from 2022 having failed to complete the distance I’d hoped to achieve.

“I began training in December; so far, I’ve run nine marathons and three ultra-marathons, and I aim to increase my monthly mileage significantly over the next three months.

“As the run will all take place locally, it will be easier for people to join in if they wish. Having some company definitely helps the hours and miles pass more comfortably.

“Anybody interested in being a part of the event can contact me via the Facebook page.”

To make a donation, visit Paul’s JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/runningpeeps5

For updates on Paul’s training visit https://www.facebook.com/runningpeeps5/