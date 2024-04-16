Crewe & Nantwich Round Table donates £22,000 to local causes

Crewe & Nantwich Round Table donated more than £22,000 to local charities and groups in 2023, latest figures show.

Now the group, who are appealing for others to join them, are planning more fund-raising activities this year.

The majority of funds are raised through the group’s famous Christmas collections as they travel through the streets of Nantwich and Crewe with Santa on his float, bringing festive cheer (pictured)

George Walley, spokesman for Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, said: “It’s heart-warming to see the reactions of both the young and old to Santa.

“Being able to raise so much money truly showcases the generosity of our community.”

A range of local charities and causes received donations from the £22,000 raised.

These include:

– Salvation Army Christmas Appeal

– Wishing Well Project

– Autism Inclusive

– Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled

– Children’s wards at Leighton hospital, where we donated toys for the children

– Nantwich Foodbank

George added: “All of the causes we support are doing incredible work to support our community, and we’re delighted to do our little bit to help.

“Together, we can make a real difference.”

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table is a group of younger men who come from diverse backgrounds who are keen to help the community.

They welcome any males between the ages of 18-45 who want to do their bit to make a difference while having fun.

If you are interested, contact them via their Facebook page or RoundTable UK

George added: “Our meetings aren’t all work!

“A large portion involves social activities, from go-karting to axe throwing, pub quizzes, and hiking.

“Our aim for this year is to keep supporting as many local charities and good causes as we can.

“The more money we raise over the festive period, the more we’re able to feed back into the needy local causes.”