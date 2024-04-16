Man found dead at house in Wistaston

A man has been found dead at a house in Wistaston today, police said.

Police, fire and air ambulance were called to an address on Wisterdale Close.

The air ambulance landed in the nearby school field at Berkeley Academy.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.44pm on Tuesday 16 officers were called to the concerns of the welfare of a man in Wisterdale Close, Wistaston.

“Officers attended and unfortunately a man was found dead at the scene.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing, but they are not believed to be suspicious.”