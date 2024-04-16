16 mins ago
Willaston physiotherapist jailed for sexually assaulting patient
3 hours ago
Man found dead at house in Wistaston
8 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich Round Table donates £22,000 to local causes
8 hours ago
Cheshire Police one of top performing forces tackling drink-drug driving
24 hours ago
Nantwich Town Women reach first ever cup final
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man found dead at house in Wistaston

in Human Interest / Incident / News April 16, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A man has been found dead at a house in Wistaston today, police said.

Police, fire and air ambulance were called to an address on Wisterdale Close.

The air ambulance landed in the nearby school field at Berkeley Academy.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.44pm on Tuesday 16 officers were called to the concerns of the welfare of a man in Wisterdale Close, Wistaston.

“Officers attended and unfortunately a man was found dead at the scene.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing, but they are not believed to be suspicious.”

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.