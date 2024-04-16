Nantwich Players to stage latest show “Girl on the Train”

Nantwich Players have unveiled their latest production, called “The Girl on the Train”.

It is based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the DreamWorks film and adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life.

Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears.

Directed by Bethany Gail, this thrilling mystery will have you on the edge of your seat until the very last moment.

The cast:

Rachel Watson – Theresa Kay

Anna Watson – Caroline Buckley

Megan Hipwell – Anastasia Newton

Tom Watson – Chris Finney

Scott Hipwell – Michael Esgate

Kamal Abdic – Steve Bird

D.I. Gaskill – Don Hirst

Performances will be at 7.45pm on the 10th-18th May at the Nantwich Players Theatre, on Love Lane, Nantwich.

Tickets are priced at just £10 and available online at www.nantwichplayers.com