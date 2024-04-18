Orchestra hosts Wistaston concert in memory of founder member

South Cheshire Orchestra are hosting a ‘Spring Concert’ on Sunday (April 21) at Wistaston Memorial Hall, writes Jonathan White.

The concert is in memory of one of the orchestra’s founder members, Lewis Goodrich, who passed away in November.

The event is in support of The Stroke Association.

A representative from South Cheshire Orchestra said: “It’s going to be a great afternoon of live music, with pieces from George Frederic Handel, Joseph Haydn, Ralph Vaughn Williams plus others.

“Each composer contributing significantly to the classical music canon, offering diverse styles and compositions.

“We can hopefully raise a lot of money for our chosen charity whom supported Lewis and his family during the time that he was unwell.

“Lewis was the beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad of Anthony and Robert, much loved father-in-law to Dena and Lorna.

“A loving grandpa to Hannah, Ben, Jessica, Rose, Clara and Freya, also a dear brother to Philip and a good friend to many who passed away aged 90.

“Lewis had a great passion for music and spent the last 50 years with the South Cheshire Orchestra playing violin with many of those years as leader.

“We were very proud to be able to share the 50th anniversary concert as a founder member with him this time last year. We truly miss having him amongst us now.”

Ticket prices adults = £5, children 12 and under free.

To pre-book tickets or for further information regarding the concert, call Ray on 01270 569542 or 07840 108 539.

South Cheshire Orchestra is keen to recruit new members.

All orchestral instruments welcome. No auditions.

Rehearsals are every Sunday morning (10am-12:15pm) between September and June at Wistaston Memorial Hall.

For more information call Ray on 01270 569542 or 07840 108 539 , email: [email protected] or visit https://www.southcheshireorchestra.com