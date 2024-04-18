REVIEW: “Kinky Boots” by Crewe Amateur Musicals Society

Crewe Amateur Musicals Society celebrated their 100 year anniversary by bringing Kinky Boots to the stage at the Lyceum this week, and what a fabulous show to celebrate with, writes Claire Faulkner.

Based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherits a struggling shoe factory and his friendship with Lola, a drag queen who is ready to take on the world.

Directed by Sean Johnson-Hargreaves, CAMS delivered a great production full of fun and with a lot of heart.

There was a lot to like in this show. The music sounded beautiful throughout the production and seemed to fill the auditorium completely.

The leads were both fantastic and worked incredibly well together. Michael Daws was perfect as Lola as was Sean Clark-Wilkinson as Charlie.

I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house when they sang I’m Not My Father’s Son together. I also enjoyed the numbers Sex Is in The Heels and What a Woman Wants.

Chloe Parr gave a strong performance as Lauren. A lot of laughs came from Robert Crabb as Don and Ian Wilkinson as George.

The choreography looked amazing, and a big shout out goes to the Angels for all the work they did in the show.

I must also mention the great job that Miles Clifford-Ball who played Young Lola, and Elijah Dale who played young Charlie both did. I hope you both enjoyed yourselves on stage.

Congratulations to CAMS on celebrating their 100 Anniversary and a big thank you for putting on so many wonderful shows over the years for us all to enjoy. I hope the next 100 years is as successful.

Kinky Boots is running at The Lyceum until Saturday 20th April.