Young Nantwich footballer trains with Atletico Madrid

A young Nantwich pupil has swapped Malbank for Madrid to take his next steps to become an elite footballer.
Luca Rodgers, 12, has been training at Atletico Madrid for a week every other month since January.
And he’s making such an impact, the Malbank School year 8 student has been invited to spend a whole academic year over in Spain from September.
Among Luca’s team-mates playing for Madrid’s U12s is Leo Torres – son of former Liverpool and Spanish star striker Fernando Torres.
Leo was born in Liverpool while Fernando was playing for the Reds.
Luca, a central midfielder, usually plays for Nantwich Town junior team when he is back in South Cheshire.
His dad Anthony said: “He has been staying in Atletico Madrid’s digs while over there and loving it.
“He is so modest he has told a few friends!”
Luca returns to Madrid on May 18 for another week’s training, and has been supported by his Malbank tutors.
Anthony added: “He will also go back for two to three weeks in July and they want him to spend a full school year there from this September!
“I am trying to delay it to September 2025 so he can build up his Spanish language and experience on weekly visits.
“Malbank have been very supportive.
“In Spain the structure is different. Luca plays u12s as he was 12 on Jan 1st this year.
“In the UK it’s school years so he is year 8 so u13s. He plays u12 and u13 for Atletico.”
