South Cheshire Harriers runners to tackle London Marathon

A number of South Cheshire Harriers members will be competing in the London Marathon this weekend.

And one of them Sian Fern, 37, is running her sixth marathon – and the first since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2022.

Since her diagnosis, Sian has had periods where she has struggled to walk.

So announcing to her family and friends that she was going to run a marathon came to some as a shock.

In the build up to London Marathon, Sian has completed a 22-mile run – the furthest she has run since her diagnosis.

In order to manage the symptoms, she will run a mile and walk a mile and uses a foot orthotic and a walking pole or stick on her runs.

In her previous marathons, she completed them in around four hours and for this marathon is hoping for under six hours.

Sian said: “I’m feeling very nervous but also excited.

“I just hoping that I can do it. For anyone that’s even been told they wouldn’t be able to do something, I would say don’t ever give up as anything is possible.

“If you have a dream, then follow it, just never give up.”

South Cheshire Harriers will be cheering Sian and the other Harriers on during the event this Sunday (April 21).

You can find out more about South Cheshire Harriers online and on their Facebook Page.