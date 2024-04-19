7 hours ago
Heightened police presence ahead of Crewe Alex v Wrexham game
8 hours ago
South Cheshire Harriers runners to tackle London Marathon
1 day ago
Young Nantwich footballer trains with Atletico Madrid
2 days ago
93% of Cheshire East parents receive first preference primary school
2 days ago
Who are the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner candidates?
banner-advert
banner-advert

South Cheshire Harriers runners to tackle London Marathon

in Other sports / Sport April 19, 2024
Sian Fern - Harriers member running London Marathon

A number of South Cheshire Harriers members will be competing in the London Marathon this weekend.

And one of them Sian Fern, 37, is running her sixth marathon – and the first since she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2022.

Since her diagnosis, Sian has had periods where she has struggled to walk.

So announcing to her family and friends that she was going to run a marathon came to some as a shock.

In the build up to London Marathon, Sian has completed a 22-mile run – the furthest she has run since her diagnosis.

In order to manage the symptoms, she will run a mile and walk a mile and uses a foot orthotic and a walking pole or stick on her runs.

In her previous marathons, she completed them in around four hours and for this marathon is hoping for under six hours.

Sian said: “I’m feeling very nervous but also excited.

“I just hoping that I can do it. For anyone that’s even been told they wouldn’t be able to do something, I would say don’t ever give up as anything is possible.

“If you have a dream, then follow it, just never give up.”

South Cheshire Harriers will be cheering Sian and the other Harriers on during the event this Sunday (April 21).

You can find out more about South Cheshire Harriers online and on their Facebook Page.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.