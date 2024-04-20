Costa Coffee set to move into former M&Co outlet in Nantwich

Costa Coffee are applying to move their Nantwich outlet to the former M&Co store on the High Street.

The company is set to relocate from its current position on Church Lane in Nantwich.

Agents have submitted a planning application to Cheshire East Council to erect new Costa Coffee signage outside the former M&Co outlet at 38 High Street.

They are also applying for permission for exterior seating an parasols, to seat around 20 people outside.

Ground floor plans for the proposed new coffee shop are available to view on Cheshire East Council’s planning portal here.

Costa recently closed its Crewe town centre store.

The new Nantwich location will add another coffee shop on High Street which already has Caffe Nero, Enzo and Nantwich Bookshop Coffee Shop.

(Pic by Google Maps)