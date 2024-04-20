Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes ready to roll in 2024

The annual ‘Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes’ will take place on Saturday June 8, writes Jonathan White.

The popular event is organised by the Wybunbury Tower Preservation Trust and opens at 1pm with the pie rolling from 3pm.

The participant whose pie rolls furthest down the hill from The Swan Inn pub on Main Road will pick up a trophy and the coveted ‘Champion Pie-roller title for 2024’.

It is a tradition dating back more than 200 years and sees villagers making their own fig pies to a unique recipe.

Recipes/entry forms and ingredients are available from Wybunbury Post Office on Main Road for £4 before the day, £5 on the day.

The event will also include live entertainment, refreshments, Tower tours, Grand Raffle and various market stalls.

Proceeds from several of the stalls will go to village charities and groups.

The sponsors of Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes 2024 are Cheshire Lamont, Martin Davies Osteopaths, and Splash of Paint.

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/wybunburyfigpie