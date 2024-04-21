Nantwich Town play-off hopes ended after home defeat

Nantwich Town’s hopes of clinching a late play-off place were ended after they lost at home to City of Liverpool, writes Liam Donaldson.
The Dabbers were beaten 2-1 at Swansway Stadium, which leaves them in 10th place and likely to finish in mid-table with one game to go.
Paul Carden named an unchanged squad after the match against Newcastle Town, with the Dabbers needing three points for any lingering chance at the play-offs.
Nantwich started well as Kai Evans managed to slide in behind City of Liverpool defence, only for his chance to be denied by Calvin Hare.
Minutes later, the Dabbers’ number 11 again caused problems for the away side.
His close range shot was fired straight at Hare as Evans cut through by the left byline.
Right back Timi Sobowale was allowed to get forward in the opening 10 minutes of the match.
He played a crucial part in the attacking move that saw Sobowale eventually fire one into the side netting on this right hand side.
City of Liverpool started to have more joy on the ball as they tested Ben Garratt for the first time.
A third opportunity arose for Evans with a superb dazzling run that forced Hare into making a save with his feet.
Paddy Kay suffered an injury and was replaced by Callum Saunders.
Kay had made the most appearances of any Nantwich player this season but it looks as if he’ll miss the last game of the season next Saturday.
City of Liverpool were awarded a penalty after what appeared to be a push in the box.
Kenny Strickland remained composed and fired his penalty down the middle as Garratt dived the wrong way.
Bolton Wanderers loanee Gio Loureiro started to grow in this game with confidence.
He showed great flair in a move that later resulted in a goal kick when Evans shot from distance.
City of Liverpool doubled their lead with just under an hour played.
They moved the ball well and down their right flank fired a low cross into the middle which was flicked on into the top left corner.
It was Nathan Okome who got the final touch for an unfortunate own goal.
The Dabbers responded with a top class delivery from Evans that found Saunders who rose above Hare and headed into the back of the net for his 7th of the season.
Joel Connolly found space just minutes after the goal and his long range strike was well parried by Hare.
But Nantwich struggled to build any head of steam in the last 20 minutes as the City of Liverpool closed out a crucial win in their own play-off hunt which is very much still on.
They head to a winner-takes-all clash at home to Witton on the final day.
The final game of the season for Nantwich is away against Widnes on Saturday 27th April at 3pm.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
