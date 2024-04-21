New “Tunnels Echo” film to be shot in Nantwich and Crewe

Filming is under way in Nantwich and Crewe on a new feature film called “Tunnels Echo”.

And production teams behind the movie are appealing for local people and organisations to get involved!

Motion Focus Media is the production company behind the new British crime drama which will be filmed in Crewe and Nantwich over the next six months.

The film focuses on raising awareness against gun and knife crime in the Cheshire area, and has already been pre approved to go out on Amazon.

Richy Thrower, from Motion Focus Media, also hopes more funding from sponsors will help to get the finished production on Netflix and possibly Sky.

Key cast members are set to be revealed over the next few weeks.



Richy said: “We are committed to involving the local community in every aspect of its creation.

“As a proud resident of Crewe myself, I am particularly passionate about ensuring that our project involves as many local individuals and businesses as possible.

“Therefore, we are actively seeking local actors, businesses, and individuals to get involved.

“We believe by involving the community in our production process, we can not only create a more authentic representation of the area but also provide opportunities for local talent to showcase their skills and contribute to a meaningful cause.”

If any individuals or businesses are interested in getting involved, through acting, providing locations, or other forms of support, they can get in touch on [email protected]

A red carpet film premiere of the new film is set to take place at Lyceum Theatre in Crewe on February 1, 2025.

Tickets will be available for purchase, offering guests an evening of glamour, entertainment, and community spirit alongside the cast and crew, local dignitaries, and influencers.