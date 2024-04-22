Castle Artisan Events to stage new Artisan Market in Nantwich

A new Artisan Market is coming to Nantwich this weekend.

It is being organised by Castle Artisan Events, known for award-winning Castle Artisan Market and the Potteries Artisan Market.

The new Nantwich Artisan Market will be held in Nantwich’s historic town square for the first time this Sunday April 28 from 10.30am onwards.

It will feature local art, gifts, homewares and food items.

It aims to celebrate the produce of local artisans from Nantwich and the surrounding areas.

Local artisan traders include the traybakes and cake creations of Baked by Gill, local gin distillery Nantwich Gin and their award-winning spirits, and vegan sweet treats courtesy of Sweet Pea’s Vegan Cakes.

A variety of savoury food vendors will offer catering, including Diamond Deli’s heat and eat curry and sides, pastry perfection from Powell’s Pies, and picnic and packed lunch favourites from Staffordshire Savoury Scotch Eggs.

For art lovers, there will be Vickie Sandland Artist and Sue’s Watercolours also in attendance at the inaugural event.

And other artisans include Scentient Candle Co and jewellery making talents of Morria Jewellery.

There will be entertainment for children including The Circus Academy Leek with a free have-a-go circus skills workshop, and a local artist offering free mini portraits.

Plans for future markets are underway between Castle Artisan Events and Nantwich Town Council.

Summer dates for more Artisan markets are 26th May, 23rd June and 28th July.

Jake Burgess, co-host of Castle Artisan Events, said: “We are thrilled to be invited by Nantwich Town Council to create a community-led artisan event in such a beautiful setting, and we want to invite everyone to come and experience a day filled with wonderful crafts, gifts, homewares, artwork and fabulous food on Sunday 28th April.

“Like our other events, we hope Nantwich will be so much more than just a market and will serve as a platform to support and showcase a wealth of local creative talents and benefit existing bricks and mortar businesses by nurturing relationships between local traders and the town’s existing retailers.

“This market is all about bringing our community and creativity together, and we hope that our new market will become a welcome addition to the town’s regular calendar of events.”

To find out more about Nantwich Artisan Market, the local traders and plans for the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/nantwichartisan