Man charged with shoplifting offences in Crewe and Shavington

Officers from Crewe Local Policing Unit have charged a man in connection with a number of shoplifting offences in Crewe and Shavington.

Christopher Neil Sedgley was arrested on Saturday 20 April.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged with four counts of thefts from a shop.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred in April 2024 at a convenience store on Rope Lane in Shavington, at a convenience store on Parkers Road in Crewe and at a convenience store on Readesdale Avenue in Crewe.

Sedgley was remanded in police custody to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday 22 April.