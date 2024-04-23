Christmas comes early as Crewe Lyceum unveil panto line up

Popular panto duo Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnston will return to star in this year’s Crewe Lyceum Christmas pantomime “Beauty and the Beast”, it was announced today.

The panto, which will run from 13 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, is always a favourite among families across South Cheshire.

Rhys Hopkin, Crewe Lyceum Theatre Director, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Crewe’s firm favourites Ste Johnston and Malcolm Lord, back to the Lyceum again this December.

“And although our star casting is yet to be announced, Malcolm and Ste’s mischievous blend of hilarity and humour is sure to provide the perfect double act alongside what I’m sure will be an incredible cast this Christmas.”

Malcom Lord, who ha a 51-year career in theatre, will mark his 40th panto anniversary.

Alongside this career he has worked alongside the much-loved John Inman and many more.

Malcolm is a voice well recognised by many generations having appeared in the classic children’s programme Rainbow for Thames TV playing both George the pink hippo and Bungle Bear.

Malcolm said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to my second home, Crewe, for my eighth successive panto at the Lyceum!

“I love the audiences at the Lyceum, they really come out to enjoy themselves, which makes my job such a joy! Thank you for asking me back!”

Funnyman Ste Johnston makes up the second half of the duo, back at the Lyceum for his third consecutive year.

Ste is a panto, theatre and TV regular and recently appeared in the new Full Monty series on Disney+

He said: “I am over the moon to be back in Crewe this Christmas for another brilliant pantomime season in the most beautiful theatre, with the best audiences and being back with the absolute legend that is Malcolm Lord.

“Beauty and the Beast is one of my favourite fairy tales and I can’t wait to get back on the Lyceum stage. It’s going to be a beauty of a show!”

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose.

Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

Tickets are on sale now at crewelyceum.co.uk or visit imaginetheatre.co.uk