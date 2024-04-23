Nantwich Pirates celebrate winning FA Vase Cup over Cheshire Cat

Nantwich Pirates beat Cheshire Cat 4-1 in the Final of the Crewe & District FA Sunday Vase at the Cumberland Arena, writes Jonathan White.
The Pirates were 3-0 up after a brace from Alex Beedles and a goal from Liam Hayes-Porter.
The Cat seemed to be putting together a fightback when Alfie Sanders scored in the second half, but a fourth Pirates goal by Ryan Moss clinched the trophy for the Nantwich side.
Nantwich Pirates Man of the Match was won jointly by Josh Cooke and Alex Beedles.
A spokesperson for Nantwich Pirates said: “What a win for the Pirates in the Crewe FA Sunday Vase.
“To be fair to the Cat they played the better football in the first 15 minutes, but we had joy down the right hand side through Jord Cotterell.
“We had a majority of the ball in the first 10 mins of the second half.
“Cat then started getting on the ball more and had a majority of the ball chasing to get back into the game, their winger fired a rasping shot into the top corner with Andy making an amazing save onto the crossbar, sadly we could follow the rebound and they followed in to make it 3-1.
“The game was tense with both sides struggling with lads getting cramp. We finished the game off with a 4th, Mossy running onto a through ball from Rhys and calmly slotting the ball past the keeper, 4-1.
“An unbelievable performance from the lads, the subs all having brilliant impacts when coming on and the support was amazing from everyone that got down to watch, what a day!”
Nantwich Pirates FC: 1. Andy Field, 2. Alex Beedles, 3. Rhys Wright, 4. Jack Cadwallader, 5. Michael Brown, 6. Jamie Brown, 7. Ben Gallagher, 8. Matty Leith, 9. Josh Cooke, 10. Harry Maclennan, 11. Mikey Truan (captain), 12. Andy Truan, 13. Sam Cadwallader, 14. Will Oakes, 15. Joey Hilton, 16. Jordan Cotterell, 17. Liam Hayes-Porter, 18. Ryan Moss. Secretary: Andrew Truan; Manager: Sam Rogers, Assistant Manager: Wayne Garnett.
Cheshire Cat FC: 1. Andrew Emerton, 2. Freddie Chesters, 3. Alex Radcliffe, 4. Andy Parkinson, 5. George Johnson, 6. Dan Mitchell, 7. Dylan Atkinson, 8. Tom Dawson, 9. Mark Green, 10. Sam Davenport, 11. Will Emerton, 12. Josh Hewett, 13. Alex Riley, 14. Alfie Sanders, 15. Hazem Bazrbachi, 16. Archie Angels. Secretary: Jonty Cliffe; Manager: Richard Davenport, Assistant Manager: Jonty Cliffe; Kit Man: Joe Bulkeley; Refreshments: Ed Richardson.
The Pirates are sponsored by Sureline Solutions, GMB Building Contractors, The Vine Inn, and i-go.life.
They play their home matches in Crewe Regional Sunday League (Division One) at the Barony Park in Nantwich.
For further information relating to Nantwich Pirates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090172865991
