Family Festival at Reaseheath College

in Listings April 25, 2024

Are you looking for a fun-filled day out for all the family to enjoy? We would love to see you at our annual Family Festival on Sunday 12 May 2024, 10am – 5pm.

There will be a wide variety of hands-on activities taking place right across campus, showcasing the many courses we offer here at Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath, as well as a number of external acts and exhibitors.

Access all areas of the campus where you can take part in activities including brick laying, tree climbing, stock judging, flower arranging and lots more. With a Farmers Market, food stalls, main lawn attractions, a zoo and farm to explore, be sure to arrive early!

Find out more about this fantastic family event below and by keeping an eye on our social media channels. We look forward to seeing you there!

Ticket prices:
Family – £25

Adult – £9

Child & Concessions – £6

Child under 3 – free

Family Festival 12 May

