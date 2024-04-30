1 hour ago
Rotary club quiz in Nantwich raises £1,000 for Hope House children’s hospices

in Charity news / Human Interest / News April 30, 2024
Stuart and John - rotary club quiz

A quiz night hosted by a Rotary club in Nantwich has raised £1,000 to support children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Wych-Malbank Rotary Club held their annual quiz night in aid of Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, raising £860 which the club then rounded up to £1,000.

Nearly 100 people took part as organiser and host John Sims tested their general knowledge.

They also enjoyed a hot buffet at the Rotary club’s home, Richmond Village Nantwich, with the event sponsored by Afford Bond Accountants.

Fellow organiser Stuart Cummings said the rotary club was proud to be a supporter for local charity Hope House and Ty Gobaith.

He said: “The quiz is always a popular event with this year’s being a complete sell out.

“It was lovely to be able to raise so much for such a worthwhile cause.”

Hope House Fundraising Team Lead Cat Dowdeswell thanked the club for their donation.

She said: “Money raised from events such as this helps us to provide vital respite, crisis and end-of-life care to children and their families.

“Thank you, Wych-Malbank Rotary.”

Find out more about the many ways you could support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices at www.hopehouse.org.uk

(Pic: Wych-Malbank Rotary Club quiz organisers and hosts Stuart Cummings and John Sims)

