Nantwich Museum launches “two talks” evening in June

Nantwich Museum is set to launch its “two talks” evening in the venue’s Millennium Gallery on Wednesday June 12.

The talks, from 7pm – 9pm, are titled ‘Baddiley – an ancient parish’ by Graham Dodd, and ‘Helen Macfarlane – the revolutionary of Baddiley’ by Helen Cooke.

The first talk explores the interesting history of the small village of Baddiley, near Nantwich, from prehistoric times to the present.

The village church St Michaels is one of only four timbered churches in Cheshire, whilst the village became the source of water for Nantwich in the 19th century.

The second talk is the story of Helen Macfarlane’s life, travels, family and the events which led to her move to Baddiley in the mid 19th century.

A member of the Chartist Movement, Helen Macfarlane is best known as the first person to translate the Communist Manifesto from German to English.

All talks are bookable online via https://nantwich-museum.arttickets.org.uk/nantwich-museum/helen-macfarlane-the-,evolutionary-of-baddiley-661f866fe4625

The talks cost £7.50 (£6 Museum members) and include light refreshments.

Alternatively, call in to the Museum between 10am – 4pm Tuesday – Saturday or phone (1270) 627104.