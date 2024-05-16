Memorial Nantwich football match raises £11K for cancer charity

The annual ‘Hadzilla Cup’ charity football match at Nantwich Town has helped raise more than £11,000 in memory of a local musician, writes Jonathan White.

The event was organised by Martin, Robert and Matthew Hadzik in memory of their brother, Steven Hadzik.

Steven was a drummer in many local bands such as Mutha Humbucker, Diamonds & Ducks, and Son in Shinobi.

He died of pancreatic cancer in January last year.

At the match there was also a cake sale and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

The match was followed by live music at The Raven pub in Crewe.

In total, £11,655.56 was raised for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Robert Hadzik, speaking after the event, said: “The Hadzilla Cup was originally set up when our brother Steven Hadzik was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021.

“Being self-employed, he wasn’t able to get help with his finances through the charity, so we had an idea to raise money to help support his family through this tough time.

“The first Hadzilla Cup in 2022 raised £3,500, which enabled Steven to make some lasting memories. After 18 months battling, he finally lost his fight in January 2023, aged 44.

“We decided this year to raise money in his memory to help Pancreatic Cancer UK, which is one of the least funded cancer charities.

“The match finished at 2-2 with the purple team winning on penalties 7-6, retaining the Cup for the 2nd year running.

“This year was an amazing success, smashing our £5,000 target. With the help of the players, volunteers, and supporters, we raised a staggering £11,655.56.

“Steven was a well-known and popular person who was loved by everyone.

“His bands Mutha Humbucker and Diamonds & Ducks both performed after the match at The Raven pub, in his memory, to help raise money for the event.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Nantwich Town Football Club for accommodating the match and to The Raven pub in Crewe for allowing us to host this great day.

“Myself, Martin, Mathew, and Peter are looking forward to seeing everyone again next year for Hadzilla Cup 2025.”