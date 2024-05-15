Pothole-plagued Station Road in Wrenbury to finally be resurfaced

Long-suffering resident and motorists in Wrenbury are to FINALLY see pothole-ridden Station Road resurfaced next month.

The road has made a national headlines in recent months after we revealed how locals had put up amusing warning signs for drivers.

One sign warned the road, with hundreds of individual holes and defects along a stretch just a few hundred metres, it would “break your vehicle – and your soul”.

Red-faced Cheshire East highways bosses removed the warning sign without notice, but admitted the road needed major repairs and apologised in February.

And two years ago fed-up residents installed a “swear box” by the roadside, which also made national headlines.

Highways chiefs initially promised the £600,000 works would be done in April, but now residents have been told it will start on June 3.

The works could take up to 15 weeks.

Cheshire East Council said: “”We will be replacing and upgrading the drainage system along Station Road, as well as resurfacing the road.

“The work will take place between the junction of Station Road / Wrenbury Road and to a point where the road crosses the River Weaver.

“We have carried out surveys along this section of road which indicated that the existing drainage system can no longer accommodate the existing surface water run-off.

“This has resulted in localised flooding and deterioration of the road and our work will provide essential improvements to the drainage system and road surface.

“We are working with Network Rail and the Environment Agency to deliver this scheme safely.

“The duration of the works is to allow for phasing to help to facilitate access to businesses and residents.”

The following works will take place:

• Installation of a new drainage system, including new surface water pipes, road gullies and manholes

• Installation of a new outfall and headwall at the River Weaver

• Road resurfacing and improvement works

• Reinstatement of road markings

• kerbing, signage, fencing, hedge replanting, soil and seeding

CEC added: “Before the work starts, we will continue to monitor Station Road through our programme of routine and ad-hoc safety inspections in line with the council’s Code of Practice for Highway Safety Inspections.

“Any intervention level defects which are identified will be repaired promptly to keep the road safe ahead of the proposed improvement works.

“Access to your property and businesses within the closure will be facilitated where possible due to the nature of the planned works.

“All businesses in the area will remain open as usual for the duration of the works.

“We will have a dedicated scheme supervisor who will be happy to help with any queries that businesses and members of the public may have as the scheme progresses.

“Traffic management operatives will also be on hand to assist with access to your property.”

The road closure will be in place between the junction of Wrenbury Road / Pinsley Green Road and Nantwich Road.

The section of Station Road after the housing development and up until Nantwich Road will be resurfaced at a later date, after completion of the development due to maintaining access for the development work.

Access for pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained where possible and cyclists may be asked to dismount.

Detailed information about the scheme will be found online at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/stationroad

For urgent enquiries contact [email protected] via email