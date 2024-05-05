Nantwich Town players honoured at 2024 awards night

Nantwich Town’s players were honoured at their end of season Men’s Awards night at the Swansway Stadium on Friday, writes Liam Price.
The 1st team finished 10th place in Northern Premier League West.
And they enjoyed strong runs to the 3rd Qualifying Round of the FA Cup and 4th Round Proper of the FA Trophy.
Before awards were handed out, players and staff paused to remember lost Dabbers this year, including Clive Atkinson, Bob Antrobus and Neil Whitehand.
The first award in the section for NTISA-voted awards, was for Supporter of the Season.
This went to George Smyth, whose vocal support home and away and signature horn bellowing from the stands is a fixture of nearly every Nantwich game.
Outstanding Contribution of the Season went to Liam Price and Adam Bateman for work done as part of the Nantwich media team, from updates at games to operating the scoreboard at home games and everything in between.
The final monthly NTISA Men’s Player of the Month went to Byron Harrison for April, voted for by NTISA members.
Harrison scored three goals in April as the Dabbers narrowly missed out on a play-off place.
The NTISA Golden Moment of the Season went to Troy Bourne for his last-gasp winner in the 7-goal thriller win over Hednesford Town.
NTISA Player of the Season award went to Kai Evans, calculated by the cumulative number of votes gathered in the Player of the Month member’s polls over the season.
Award for Most Assists went to Steven Hewitt, who notched 18 assists and did it in just 26 games.
He hasn’t played since early December due to injury. His knee surgery is planned for this month.
Top Goalscorer went to Byron Harrison with 20 goals to Kai Evans’ 18. Harrison also shared the award last year.
Men’s Goal of the Season, voted for by supporters, went to Kai Evans’ sensational solo run and finish away at Witton Albion in November.
Men’s Management Team Player of the Season, decided by Paul Carden and his coaches including James Speare, went to Harrison.
The 36-year-old barely missed a game.
The Player’s Player of the Season was Perry Bircumshaw.
He has been consistently strong in his 33 appearances this season, surpassing 75 in total since joining the Dabbers.
The Nantwich Town Men’s Young Player of the Season went to Kai Evans.
In his first full season of senior football, who scored 18 goals and set up 12 more.
Finally, the Nantwich Town Men’s Player of the Season 2023/24 was won by Byron Harrison.
It was his fourth award of the evening for a talismanic season up front in 47 of Nantwich’s 52 games with 24 goal contributions.
His 20 goals is the most by a Nantwich player in a season since Sean Cooke in 2016/17.
Evans and Courtney Meppen-Walters ran Harrison close for the award.
Nantwich Town Women have their first ever cup final on Sunday May 12 followed by their first ever standalone awards evening on Friday May 24.
Tickets for that can be bought via https://nantwichtownfc.ktckts.com/event/womensawards/202324-end-of-season-womens-awards-night
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
