REVIEW: The Gang Show at Crewe Lyceum

South West Cheshire Scouts presented the Gang Show this week at Crewe Lyceum, writes Claire Faulkner.

The cast of Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers produced a wonderful show packed full of music, song and comedy.

It was a fun night and the audience enjoyed the variety of entertainment on offer.

I was impressed with the level of professionalism in the show. The set, costumes and choreography were all well planned and worked well.

With such a big cast it is almost impossible to credit everyone, but there were a number of sketches which really made me laugh.

Glenda and Nick in Panto Time were brilliant, as were the hard working foley artists in Do Not Adjust Your Radio.

Music and performance also featured and The Abba medley, Thank You for The Music and A Musical Fable of Broadway both sounded and looked brilliant.

Congratulations to all involved in the 2024 Gang Show. What a great achievement.

I can’t wait to see what you come up with for the next show in 2026.

For details and forthcoming Lyceum shows, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk