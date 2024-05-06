24-hour charity football-a-thon to take place in Nantwich

Nantwich Town Disability Football (NTDF) are hosting their annual ’24-hour Football-a-thon’ later this month, writes Jonathan White.
The event will take place at Nantwich Town FC’s Swansway Stadium 3G pitch at 7pm on Friday May 31.
And participants will play through to 7pm on Saturday June 1.
The proceeds raised will go to NTDF towards helping with transport and day-to-day running of the club.
Craig Acton, NTDF head coach and event organiser, said: “NTDF have decided to change it up in regards to fundraising so we thought why not just play football for a day – do what we love to help those who love the game too.
“Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”
To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/NTDF24
If you are aged over 16 years and would like to take part in the Football-a-thon, you can contact NTDF Head Coach Craig Acton on 07791214269.
NTDF are a disability football team based in Nantwich, who currently have more than 50 players across Visually Impaired, Adult Pan Disability and U16s Pan Disability teams.
They are an all-inclusive team and have players with a range of disabilities from motor neurone, autism to visual impairments and anxiety.
NTDF give free pan-disability football training sessions every Friday (7-8pm) on the Swansway Stadium 3G pitch.
The sessions are open to anyone with a disability.
Nantwich Town Disability Football is run by Craig and Keir Welch and sponsored by local disability company Direct Access.
For further information visit their Facebook page.
