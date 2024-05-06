Crewe Regional finals to take place at Nantwich Town

The Crewe Regional Sunday League is staging all three of its cup finals at Nantwich Town FC.
And in the first of the finals, the Division One Knock Out featuring Raven Salvador and Ruskin Park, it proved to be a well contested affair in front of a decent crowd.
Raven Salvador had the better of the first half and went 2-0 up after two goals from Jack Gilbert.
However, Ruskin Park kept going and Kobe Matambira pulled a goal back with the last kick of the first half.
Ruskin Park had a better second half and equalised with an Evan Jones strike with some 15 minutes left.
There was no further scoring even though Ruskin Park had a player sent off in the closing moments, and the tie went to penalty kicks.
Ruskin Park went first and were immaculate, scoring with all five kicks to win 5-3.
In the Premier Division, Sandbach Town concluded their league programme with a visit to League Champions George & Dragon, and they went down 3-1 with James Webster netting their goal.
Sandbach can be pleased with their mid table finish in the division, and they will be looking to score more goals next season.
Williston White Star and NHB played out a 2-2 draw to conclude their campaigns.
NHB took the lead before White Star went 2-1 up with two Dan Williams goals, only for NHB to equalise again.
Graham Wilbur and Cameron Cragg scored for NHB, both goals being described as ‘excellent strikes.
In Division One, White Horse were another team who finally concluded a long campaign, and they made high flying Nantwich Pirates work hard to earn a 1-4 victory.
Jordan Cotterill and Liam Heyes-Porter gave Pirates a 0-2 half time lead, before Adam Scragg made it 1-2.
A late penalty from Heyes – Porter virtually sealed the win for Pirates, who made it 1-4 with a late goal side footed in by veteran Secretary manager Andy Truan.
Pirates need just one point from their fixture with Princes Feathers next Sunday to clinch the Division One title.
There was one midweek fixture scheduled, a Premier Division game between Willaston White Star and George & Dragon.
Willaston were leading 1-0 after 15 minutes of play, when the game was abandoned.
