Shavington Village Festival to host D-Day 80 event

Shavington Village Festival Committee have organised a ‘D-Day 80’ event on June 8 at St Mark’s Church Hall on Main Road, writes Jonathan White.

The event is to commemorate 80 years since D-Day and will include a themed quiz and live music with a fish & chip supper.

Tickets cost £10 and are available only in advance from 07788160128.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high! Please note: No tickets will be available on the door.

A representative from Shavington Village Festival Committee said: “We are delighted to once again bring together the local community in what is sure to be another memorable event.

“For your ticket price you can expect a celebratory event with themed quiz, live music and fish & chips.”

D-Day was the successful allied invasion of the beaches of Normandy on June 6 1944.

Codenamed Operation Neptune, the Normandy landings made up the largest seaborne invasion in history and played a crucial role in liberating Western Europe from Nazi occupation.

The allied forces’ staggering operation involved the coordinated efforts of more than 155,000 troops supported by 11,500 aircraft, and 6,900 naval vessels in an assault on five Normandy beachheads: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword.

International collaboration was crucial to the allied victory.

While most of the personnel in Normandy on D-Day were from the UK, the United States, and Canada, a significant number from Australia, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, France, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Poland also took part in the Normandy Campaign.

D-Day altered the course of history, signalling the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany.