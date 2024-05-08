Bentley Motors backs organisation championing women’s causes

An organisation campaigning for a safer society has secured support from Bentley Motors through its Advancing Life Chances Fund.

It will help the organisation deliver outreach and counselling services to British and ethnically diverse women across South Cheshire.

The luxury car maker is backing ‘Safety Starts Within – Outreach and Counselling Hub’ provided by Alpha Omega Women Peace Security (WPS) Foundation at its Crewe Business Park base.

WPS helps women including vulnerable migrants, asylum seekers and refugees as well as traumatised victims of domestic and honour-based abuse, forced marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Emotional and practical support is offered online and through face-to-face therapy with interpreters to overcome language and cultural barriers.

Legal support is also provided to help tackle employment, housing, discrimination, debt and poverty issues.

WPS founder Amaka Lawton said: “We are so grateful to Bentley Motors for seeing who we see. Women who need our help.

“So we have created a non-judgemental safe space where women can talk about anything.

“Our therapists help them overcome depression, feelings of isolation and loss of motivation.

“We recognise that for many women the cost-of-living crisis creates a permanent state of stress, fear and isolation.

“They are the ‘shock absorbers of poverty’ skipping meals to give to their children and often stay in abusive relationships for fear of how they will manage financially.

“Our aim is to build resilience so they can tackle these issues without feeling anxious or intimidated and most importantly, offer a space where they feel safe, secure and connected.”

WPS, which opened its security hub in Crewe last summer, is holder of the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce ‘Contribution to the Community’ award, supported by Bentley Motors, after launching many initiatives to promote equality for local women of all ethnicities and support happy, fulfilled lives.

It runs free self-defence, yoga and fitness sessions for women and offers language classes to help those who have English as a second language escape domestic violence and oppression.

There’s English and Maths tuition for children of vulnerable families and a project for youngsters to share their personal security challenges through drama performances increasing their confidence.

A Cultural Day has also launched in schools including dance performance and food from different nationalities and a piece of drama based on children’s view of security.

Michael McDermott, Bentley’s Senior Advisor Government Relations and Sustainable Luxury, said: “We are proud to support the Alpha Omega Women Peace Security Foundation in its tireless efforts to champion women’s causes and foster inclusivity.

“The Foundation’s dedication to breaking down barriers and promoting equality across various domains resonates deeply with our core values.

“Our commitment to Community Investment is rooted in our belief that we wish to advance life chances in our communities.

“Through our Advancing Life Chances strategy, we strive to address the most prevalent societal needs focused on supporting projects that promote access, empowerment, quality of life and better futures.

“We look forward to seeing the impact of the most recent project we have supported with the Foundation, delivering an Outreach and Counselling Hub for British and ethnically diverse women in Crewe and Nantwich.”

Meanwhile WPS has a fundraising unisex fashion show planned at Crewe Hall. The event will include models drawn from its community in a colourful celebration of diversity, fashion and friendship.

It takes place from 5.30pm on Monday, May 13. Tickets are £60 and include a drinks reception and three-course meal. Email [email protected]

To support WPS as a sponsor or to become a volunteer call 01270 303187 or email [email protected]