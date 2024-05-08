FEATURE: How to beat workday fatigue

It’s normal to feel tired or sluggish during the workday, especially after lunch or mid-afternoon.

Workday fatigue can sap your productivity and make you feel restless or irritable.

Fortunately, there are ways to combat midday slumps and stay energised throughout your workday.

With some simple strategies, you can beat workday fatigue.

Take Regular Breaks

Taking regular short breaks can help refresh your mind and body. Get up from your desk every hour or so and take a quick 5-10 minute walk.

Even just standing up to stretch your legs for a couple of minutes helps. Stepping outside for some fresh air and sunlight is ideal.

Breaks give your eyes a rest from the computer screen and get your blood flowing. Just a brief respite can boost your energy levels.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration is a major cause of midday tiredness. When your body lacks fluids, you can feel sluggish, get headaches, and find it hard to concentrate.

Keep a water bottle at your desk and make a point to drink water regularly throughout the day.

Herbal teas, fruit-infused water, and electrolyte drinks also help hydrate.

Avoid sugary sodas and coffee too close to bedtime, as the caffeine can disrupt your sleep. Proper hydration combats fatigue.

Adjust Your Lunchtime

The timing of your lunch break impacts your energy levels. Eating a heavy lunch makes your body direct blood flow to your stomach for digestion.

This can make you feel sleepy in the afternoon. Aim for a lighter lunch, like a salad or soup. Eat your main meal after work instead.

If you do have a substantial lunch, take a walk afterward to aid digestion.

You can also try moving your lunch break a bit later in the day, so you don’t get that post-meal dip.

Snack Smart

Strategic snacking can provide an energy boost when you hit a lull. Choose snacks that offer sustained energy, like nuts, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Pair snacks with a protein source for lasting power. Yoghurt with fruit, peanut butter on celery, or hummus with veggie sticks are good options.

Stay hydrated and limit caffeine to one or two cups a day. While excessive sugar is bad for you, a small sugar hit in the form of Lift Glucose Activ Energy Boost glucose chews and tablets could help revive you.

Take Deep Breathing Breaks

When you feel your energy waning, take a couple of minutes to do some deep breathing exercises.

Simply sitting and taking 10 long, slow breaths can refresh you. Deep breathing increases blood flow and oxygen to energise your body.

Close your eyes, breathe in through your nose, and exhale slowly through your mouth.

Repeat this several times until you feel rejuvenated. Quick meditation or breathing breaks help combat midday fatigue naturally.

Making small adjustments to your workday routine can go a long way towards boosting your energy and productivity throughout the day.

Stay hydrated, eat light, take breaks, breathe deeply, and avoid energy crashes.

With this arsenal of techniques, you can power through the workday and minimise fatigue.