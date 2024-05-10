Nantwich charity match in aid of player with Motor Neurone Disease

A charity football match is to take place in Nantwich in aid of a local player battling against Motor Neurone Disease.

The match will feature Nantwich Pirates FC against Old Stars FC at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium on Saturday June 8.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with kick off 6pm, and an after-party featuring DJ Bob Bell until late.

More than £6,000 has already been raised towards the initial £7,500 target.

Organiser Michael Truan said: “We as close family/friends have felt helpless over the recent months after Steve was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

“In light of this, we are coming together to offer our support and assistance during this challenging time.

“Our aim is to alleviate some of the financial burden with the self-funding of treatments, trial medications, home adaptations, and lifestyle adjustments.

“We have organized this charity football game to raise funds to support this proud, humble gentleman, who throughout his life has been a rock and warrior for all his friends and family!

“We wanted him to know we’re all here whenever he needs us.

“Any funds and gratitude shown will be gratefully received and will go a long way in assisting Steve and his family come to terms with their current situation.

“Please come in numbers with a good show of strength and support for what will be a competitively fought battle of 2 strong sides! With a celebration afterwards of everything we should all be considerate and thankful for in life.”

People can donate via the funding page here.