Nantwich hairdressers give heads up on style for WI group

Hairdressers from a Nantwich salon were a cut above the rest when they visited a South Cheshire WI group to stage a demonstration of age-defying styles.

Team members from Steven Burgin on Hospital Street travelled to Betley & Wrinehill WI with a minibus of salon clients to show off looks to compliment face shapes and turn back the clock.

He brought along 16 clients who were styled beforehand to act as models on the evening which drew a full house of 30 including members and visitors from other local WIs.

Steve, a hairdresser for more than 40 years, said: “A good cut that is easy to style and care for at home can defy age and be a great confidence booster.

“We love to work with clients to find what suits their lifestyle, face shape and bone structure.

“Lately we’ve seen the return of strong ‘retro’ inspired styles and the famous ‘Purdie’ cut made popular by Joanna Lumley in the 70s Avengers.

“An asymmetric cut or disconnected multi-layered bob still looks good on any age. Today there are no rules. We love that.”

The salon, established more than 20 years ago in Nantwich, has clients aged 15 to 90 on its books and has notched up many awards for excellence over the years.

Steve’s models for the evening were aged 40 to 93. It was his fourth WI demonstration having previously visited Malpas, Hough and Woore WI groups.

He added: “We love to get out into the community to meet potential new clients and share our passion for hairdressing. There’s nothing quite like a good hair cut to lift the spirits.”

Betley & Wrinehill WI had its inaugural meeting in November 1939 with an attendance of 75 ladies and is still going strong.

President Linda McDonald said: “We are a lively group of 45 ladies of all ages who meet on the second Wednesday of every month in our lovely Betley village hall at 7.30pm.

“Our yearly programme is varied and interesting and, where possible, our members can partake in the activities of the talk or demonstration of the night.

“As well as our monthly meetings we enjoy days out including visiting the local theatre, National Trust gardens and houses, luncheons at the Potters Club and local restaurants and hostelries.

“Our aim is to meet in friendship and to give women a voice and be a force for good in the community.

“We pride ourselves on being a trusted place for women of all generations to share experiences and learn from each other, and whilst taking our aims seriously, best of all have fun at our meetings.”