Graham McKnight has been appointed as the new Theatre Director at Crewe Lyceum Theatre.

He joins the Lyceum, run by Trafalgar Entertainment, from J&C Joel where he was Head of UK projects.

Graham previously worked in senior management roles for other theatre organisations, including ATG Entertainment in the Liverpool Empire, Manchester Palace and Opera House and also in production roles for National Theatre Productions.

He intends to build on the Lyceum’s diverse programme of events and wider engagement in the local community.

Graham said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Trafalgar Theatres at such an exciting time, especially with an amazing theatre such as the Lyceum.

“I feel very lucky to have such an experienced and dedicated team here in Crewe, and I’m very much looking forward to working with our teams and wider community to give the Crewe audiences the live experiences they want to see.

“Being from Cheshire myself, I am very excited to be able to bring great productions to the region with the fantastic team at Trafalgar Theatres.”

He succeeds Rhys Hopkin in the role, with Rhys taking up the position of Regional Director for Trafalgar Theatres after spending two years in Crewe.

Rhys said: “I’m delighted to welcome Graham to the Lyceum as the new Theatre Director, and look forward to seeing what can be achieved during this exciting new phase for the Lyceum.

“I wish him every success in his new role, and while I will miss the venue and the staff, I’m happy I’ll still be able to be involved as I pass on the responsibility for one of Cheshire’s most valued cultural assets.”

The Lyceum Theatre became part of Trafalgar Entertainment in 2021.