Crewe Regional Sunday League football round-up

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, AFC Dishers ended their season with a visit to Winsford Over, who won 5-0.
Josh Wrench scored four of the goals with the fifth from Callum Parkinson.
Credit to AFC Dishers for fulfilling the fixture, as they had a very long wait from their penultimate game.
In Division One, Nantwich Pirates needed just one point from their home fixture with Princes Feathers to ensure they would be champions.
And they seemed to be on course to achieve that when they led 2-0 thanks to an own goal and a Will Oakes strike.
However, the visitors pulled a goal back before half time and went on to lead 2-5 with some clinical finishing.
Dom Johnson netted a hat-trick and Adam Pickering two.
Pirates kept going with some attractive build up play, but could only score three minutes from time when Luke Dunlea curled in a corner kick.
The teams have to meet again at Winsford in a game which will decide the top two positions.
The final of the Premier Division Knockout between Betley and George & Dragon was played at Nantwich Town, with an evening kick off as the pitch was in use during the afternoon.
And it was George and Dragon who came out on top to clinch yet another piece of Silverware.
In a high-quality game that ended 6-3 to the Winsford outfit, there were eight individual scorers.
Tom Royle, Danny Lavellette and Jonny Hancock were on the score sheet for Betley.
The George & Dragon goal scorers were Ben Brown, Sean Tierney, Zach Billinge, Robbie Hatton and Matthew Birchall, who was the only player on the night to score a brace.
There are no games taking place this coming Sunday May 19 as Crewe Alexandra are playing in the League Two play off final at Wembley.
(Image by Jonathan White)
