A Nantwich accountant has raised a big sum for charity after running in her first marathon.

Mother-of-two Jen Johnson, an Associate Director at Afford Bond Chartered Accountants took part in the Manchester Marathon in April to raise money for two charities close to her heart.

Thanks to sponsorship from family, friends and work colleagues she raised £2000 which has been split between Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled and Smile Group, a Cheshire East charity supporting families suffering from perinatal mental health challenges.

Jen ran the 26.2 miles in a respectable 4 hours, 43 minutes cheered on my crowds who lined the streets and thanks to a ready supply of Jelly Babies to keep her energy levels up.

She said: “I still can’t believe I’ve actually done it. I’m super proud of my achievement but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends and my fab training partner Nicola Wilbraham.

“The last couple of miles were the hardest. My legs were so tired I felt I couldn’t make it but the crowds really do keep everyone going. It was a real high to finish, so much so I may do another marathon next year!”

Jen welcomed Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled group chair Sheila Saner and Smile Group founder Ruth Williams to Afford Bond on Wellington Road to make a presentation.

She added: “Afford Bond supports both charities and I have seen at first hand the incredible work they do. So I’m grateful to my sponsors for allowing me to help them.”

Jen is also a trustee and treasurer for Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled based at Reaseheath College where the charity cares for seven horses.