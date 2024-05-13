Nantwich CC 1sts secure back-to-back victories in league and cup

Nantwich Cricket Club’s flying start to the season continued at the weekend as the first team recorded impressive wins in the Cheshire County League and in the ECB National Club Championship.

On Saturday, a stunning spell of bowling from Jimmy Warrington (pictured) set up an emphatic victory over Premier League champions Alderley Edge.

The visitors chose to bat and were going well at 101-2 but Warrington took 6-12 from 10 overs as Alderley Edge collapsed to 123 all out.

An opening partnership of 52 between skipper Ray Doyle (31) and Ali Chughtai (44no) got the Dabbers’ run chase off to the ideal start and although there was a slight wobble, Phil Stockton (14no) joined Chughtai to see Nantwich home with six wickets and 30 overs to spare.

The win means Nantwich are one of only three teams with 100% records after three matches.

Back at Whitehouse Lane on Sunday, it was a much tighter affair in the National Cup.

Wolverhampton CC won the toss and elected to bat and enjoyed an opening partnership of 50.

But the Dabbers’ bowling unit struck back and the Birmingham League side was eventually bowled out for 181.

Nantwich looked to be in serious trouble as they slumped to 32-4 but a partnership of 120 between Stockton (55no) and Spencer Byatt (60) turned the tie back in their favour.

But the Dabbers then lost four cheap wickets and the game was in the balance when the rain came – Nantwich needing six to win with two wickets remaining and eight overs left.

The teams, though, could not get back out to finish the match and Nantwich went through by two wickets because of their superior run rate.

This coming weekend sees Whitehouse Lane stage another double-header for the first team as Oxton CC visit in a league fixture on Saturday (midday start) and Northwich CC arrive for a Cheshire Cup tie on Sunday (1pm start).

All spectators are welcome and the bar is open all day.

The first team’s success was just part of a productive weekend for the club as the second team posted a hugely impressive win at Alderley Edge.

It was tough going for the Nantwich bowlers as home skipper Andrew Kennedy racked up 120 out of Alderley Edge’s 260-4 from their 50 overs.

But an opening stand of 125 between Owen Silvester (58) and Jakob Jordan (84) set the foundation for a thrilling run chase with Ben Wright (72no) and Nick Bentley (28no) seeing the Dabbers home.

And the third team completed a Saturday clean sweep as they beat Woore CC seconds by 42 runs.

Arthur Bate top-scored for Nantwich with 43 before Jack Jarvis took three wickets to restrict Woore to 103-9 in reply to the Dabbers’ 145 all out.

And to wrap up a fine weekend for the club, Nantwich Women’s first team enjoyed a three-wicket win at Oakmere in the Cheshire League first division.

The Dabbers’ score of 95-7 was good enough to reach a revised target after weather intervened, Grace Michell hitting 28 and Charlotte Neal 29.

Oakmere had been bowled out for 122, with Grace Carter and Morganne Prince claiming three wickets apiece.