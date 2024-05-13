The Theodore William Gill Cup match takes place this Saturday

The annual Theodore William Gill Cup charity football match will take place this Saturday (May 18) at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium, writes Jonathan White.
The match is in memory of baby Theodore William Gill who was born sleeping on April 26 2023.
All funds raised on the day will be go to the ‘Meadow Suite’, a dedicated suite and attached outside space on the labour ward at Leighton Hospital for parents suffering baby loss.
Theo’s family said: “We are looking forward to holding the Theodore William Gill Cup match for the second year running in memory of our little boy.
“At the time we lost Theo, the bereavement suite wasn’t complete so we know how much the suite will continue to change the experience for any other bereaved parents.”
The Meadow Suite, which opened in September 2023, allows parents to stay together with their baby in a comfortable, non-clinical environment and provides an outside space where families can spend quiet time together away from the rest of the ward.
Entry will start at 12pm with kick off at 1pm. A small donation will be collected at the front gate. The bar will also be open from 1pm.
If you are not able to attend there is a donations page which will go directly to the charity https://mchcharity.org/appeals/lost-little-ones/
