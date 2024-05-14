Nantwich garage owner John “Jack” Field dies after 50 years’ service

The owner of The Crescent Garage John ‘Jack’ Field has died suddenly at home aged 91, writes Jonathan White.

Jack was a familiar figure to many in Nantwich, running the Crescent Garage on The Crescent off Beam Street for over 50 years.

After beginning his career as an apprentice at Pritchards Garage in Nantwich, Jack signed up for National Service and spent most of his army career in Germany.

He married Margaret while on leave from National Service in 1955 and they went on to have three daughters Carole, Angela and Jane.

They also have grandchildren Emma, Vicky, Claire and Olivia; and great grandchildren Leo, Jack, William, George, Amber, Joshua and the late Zinnia (born sleeping).

After National Service, Jack worked for Websters Motor Cycles in Crewe and in 1961 set up his own business working from his home on Broad Lane.

Soon after he moved to a premises on Snow Hill at the rear of the old town hall before taking the plunge and buying Crescent Garage in 1972.

Jack’s other passion was kart racing.

He won numerous races before hanging up his leathers in 1980. He went on to tune and prepare karts and engines for many drivers and was regularly helped by his great friend, Dick Lee.

A representative from the family, said: “Jack went to Crescent Garage every day, when possible, up until the day before he died.

“He was often seen around Nantwich in his blue overalls. He will be greatly missed.”

John ‘Jack’ Field’s funeral will take place on Friday 24th May 2024 (12.30pm) at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.=

It will be followed by private burial at St Mary’s Church in Acton.

Family flowers only, donations to Sands