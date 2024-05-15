Thousands of visitors enjoy Marbury Merry Days festival

Thousands of people basked in warm sunshine as they enjoyed the 43rd annual Marbury Merry Days country fair, writes Jonathan White.

The fair, organised by St Michael & All Angels Parochial Church Council, was opened by the Cheshire Dairy Queen Team – Charlotte Kinsey, Hannah Reade and Olivia Wain – who are ambassadors for Cheshire Young Farmers.

The main attraction this year was the American Civil War Society, who re-enacted civil war combat displays between the Union and the Confederacy, along with living history villages from this turbulent period in history.

Other attractions and events included Pinxton Puppets, Grand Draw, Plant Stall, Sweet Staff, Cake Stall, Tombola, Craft and Gift Fair, Bric-a-Brac & Book Stalls, Side Shows & Refreshments; along with Glo*s Dance Troupe (Saturday), Maypole Dancing (Saturday), Wirral Pipe Band, Gun Dog Scurry, Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, Children’s Activity Area, Bouncy Castles, Model Aircraft Flying Display, Trade Stands, Cygnet Bar, Climbing Wall and Classic Cars & Vintage Tractors.

Attractions inside St Michael’s & All Angels Parish Church included organ music, a spinning demonstration by Jean Betteridge, and floral decorations.

A Fun Dog Show on Sunday had classes for cutest puppy (under 12 months), golden oldie (over 8 years), prettiest girl, handsome chap, best rescue, young handler (under 12 years) and prettiest eyes.

The winners of all seven classes competed later in the day in the Main Ring for the title of ‘Best in Show’, which was won by Dougie, a Bernese Mountain Dog large dog breed owned by Julie from Nantwich.

Dougie is 10 months old and also won cutest puppy.

Local vet Steve Leonard was the judge, assisted by his daughters.

The Fun Dog Show was sponsored by Leonard Brothers Vets and Bradeley Green Pet Store.

Also on Sunday, there was a spectacular flypast by Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire Mk XVI TE311. A second Spitfire was unable to fly due to mechanical issues.

The event was kindly sponsored by Alderford Lake, Barlows Electrical Retail Ltd, Bernard Corbett, Bradeley Green Pet Store (Petcetera), BZ Marketing, D.A. Roberts Fuels Ltd., G. Blackhurst & Son Ltd., Galaxy Computer Services, Green End Pharmacy, H J Lea Oakes Ltd., Holly Farm Garden Centre, JB and Boom, Leonard Bros Vets, Lornashouse, Moo and Boom, Northwood, Prince Albert Angling Society, Surface Technicians, The Swan Inn, Whitchurch Insurance Services.

Proceeds go towards the upkeep of the St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.

Next year’s Marbury Merry Days will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 10 and 11. Gates open 12:30pm.

For further information visit https://marburymerrydays.org/ or search Marbury Merry Days on Facebook.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)