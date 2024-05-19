8 hours ago
Iconic tree chopped in Nantwich town square due to disease
19 hours ago
New Mayor elected for Cheshire East Council
3 days ago
Rail passengers in Nantwich warned of Bank Holiday disruption
3 days ago
Nantwich residents join forces for new River Weaver steering group
4 days ago
Mystery Cheshire man scoops £1 million EuroMillions win
banner-advert
banner-advert

Iconic tree chopped in Nantwich town square due to disease

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 19, 2024
tree felled

A tree in Nantwich town square was chopped down and removed because it was diseased.

Many residents vented their anger at the loss of the tree, taking to social media.

But the iconic cherry tree which has been on Nantwich town square for many years had become infected.

Cheshire East Council applied for permission to cut it down.

It said: “The tree was re-inspected in leaf in August 2021.

“Crown is in advanced decline. Deadwood in crown. This is main due to or in part to Ganoderma adspersum fungal infection at base of trunk at multiple points and throughout trunk.

“Recommendation to reduce risk: Due to extent of crown decline with deadwood and fungal infection within the in tree and medium to high target area and continued cost section fell tree and remove all waist.

“Replant with one feather edge Cherry tree in square in area of felled tree and in keeping with site plane.”

(pics by Jonathan White)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.