Nantwich Walking Football Ladies scoop silver cup

Nantwich Walking Football Ladies team has scooped the silver cup by winning the Cheshire festival final against Stockport.
The victory comes just two years after the ladies team was founded.
Barbara Barlow spearheaded a recruitment drive to attract more women to the club so a team could be created.
At that time the membership was 99.9% men, says Barbara, so she founded the NWFC ladies team, The Yellow Hammers.
The team also recruited manager Robbie Lambert who knows the game inside out, and captain Kate Rose, who formed her own ladies-only team for running football a decade or so ago.
The Yellow Hammers had taken part in Cheshire FA festivals for women for some time with varying results.
Barbara said: “Robbie had a plan. On the way to his first ever festival, he made it clear that, on this occasion, it wasn’t about winning.
“It was all about understanding the dynamics, how the opposition teams play, and a sense of camaraderie within the team, with Kate leading the tone and style to improve bonding and confidence.”
And at the next festival on May 12 The Yellow Hammers performed fantastically throughout the entire tournament, beating Stockport County Hatters in the final to win the silver cup.
It’s a first for the ladies team and a first for Nantwich Walking Football.
NWFC play every Tuesday 5pm until 6pm at The Vagrants sports ground, Willaston, Nantwich.
No need to book, first session free. Ask for Ray or Barbara.
