Deva Fest line up update for Cholmondeley Castle event

Organisers of summer concert weekend Deva Fest at Cholmondeley Castle have announced new additions to its line-up for 2024.

Set against the backdrop of Cholmondeley Castle, Deva Fest takes place from August 8-11.

It will introduce the Kaleidoscope Kingdom, a haven of free family activities for young and old alike.

There will be storytelling, water slides, inflatables, family raves, NERF gun battles, immersive science, music and comedy from The Grand Cavalcade and more.

The Sensus Stage acts will take over as the sun sets, with Rui Da Silva, K-Klass and Ultrabeat heading the fully loaded dance and house music line-up.

‘Barrioke’ has been added to Sunday’s list of acts.

Ex-soap star Shaun Williamson, known for playing Barry Evans in EastEnders, will be bringing his ‘Barrioke’ party to the Deva Fest stage.

Also making their Deva Fest debut is the Oompa Loompa from the now infamous Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience.

Played by Kirsty Paterson, the actress went viral earlier this year when the disastrous event hit headlines for its underwhelming delivery and will be providing the ultimate photo opportunity for this year’s festival guests.

The new additions will line up with top acts like The Human League, Rebecca Ferguson and The Coral.

Phil Marston, festival organiser, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Deva Fest 2024 with the introduction of Kaleidoscope Kingdom and even more acts to our already extensive line-up.

“When we say Deva Fest is the festival created with guests at the centre, we truly mean it and are constantly looking for new acts, activities and extras, alongside the already huge names on the bill, to ensure there’s something for everyone included in our ticket price.”

Tickets to the festival are selling fast, with final Deer Park camping pitches released last week and weekend, day and glamping tickets still available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit devafest.co.uk