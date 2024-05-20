Nantwich Food Festival organisers hail sponsors

Directors of Nantwich Food Festival have hailed their 2024 event sponsors at an event at The Cheese Shop in the town.
Chris Farrall, Festival Chair, acknowledged the great contribution sponsors make to the festival which will take place on Aug 30-Sept 1 this year.
She said: “Without you the festival would not be the success it is, helping us create one of the biggest free to enter food festivals in Europe.
“It is also pleasing to see how many of you have continued to sponsor us over several years.
“A special mention must also be made to Nantwich Town Council for their unwavering support of the festival.”
The festival will cover three major areas within the town.
Love Lane Car Park will host the celebrity chef food theatre sponsored by Reaseheath College and an expanded Cookalong and food court due to increased support from The White Lion, Weston.
Nantwich businesses Applewood Independent and Hall Smith Whittingham will co-host the food marquee and will be joined by over 100 other exhibitors.
Mornflake are regular sponsors and will be hosting the food exhibitor marquee and food court in the Bowling Green area.
Boughey Distribution will continue the sponsorship of the Town Centre and have on display a decorated cab to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
Nanna Pedley, Festival Director responsible for sponsorship, said: “It was a wonderful event and gave the food festival directors an opportunity to meet the sponsors in a relaxed atmosphere.
“Not only were our gold sponsors represented but also other sponsors who make a valuable contribution to the festival.
“Snugburys and the Nantwich Hearing Centre play a vital role in supporting our two music stages and the Kids tent would not be possible without the sponsorship of Whitegates.
“Lastly, Rhino Safety have fully supported the festival over many years with all their health and safety consultancy, as well as hosting a VIP tent.”
The Food Festival has a full line up of celebrity chefs in place for the food theatre, an array of cookalong events for the public to participate and a programme of music and entertainment along with the 200 plus food exhibitors.
Organisers are still appealing for more volunteers to help at the festival.
To find out more, a special volunteer evening has been arranged for Tuesday May 28 at The Leopard in Nantwich from 7-9pm.
You can keep up to date with what is happening at the food festival by visiting www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk
