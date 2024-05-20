Police arrest man after alleged road rage incident on A500

A Wybunbury man has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident which closed the A500 Shavington bypass.

The incident involved the driver of a lorry and a driver of a Mercedes at the roundabout of the A500 Shavington turn off.

The lorry driver suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, and the Mercedes driver was arrested.

The A500 was shut for more than three hours while police investigated.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 4.45pm on Friday 17 May, police were called to reports of an incident on the A500 Shavington Bypass, Crewe.

“Officers attended the scene and on arrival they found there had been an altercation between the driver of an HGV and the driver of a black Mercedes.

“During the incident, the driver of the HGV, a 53-year-old man from Bradford, was struck by the Mercedes and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

“The driver of the Mercedes, a 53-year-old man from Wybunbury, was arrested at the scene.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident, it reopened at around 8.15pm.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1825809.”